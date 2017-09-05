TV’s Daithi O’Sé and Maura Derrane discussed the upcoming Listowel races and the fasion show which will be judged by Daithi and Maura.
Water outages in Ballybunion, Lisselton and Abbeydorney
Customers in parts of North Kerry have experienced water outages today - but Irish Water says it's not linked to the major breakage at...
Gardaí asking for public’s help to identify vehicle they believe was involved in local...
Gardaí in Killarney are asking for the public's help in identifying a car they believe was involved in a number of burglaries. A number of...
Catholic Lay organisation says Church must allow women priests
The Catholic Church must open up and allow women as priests. That's according to the Catholic lay organisation We Are Church. The call follows the announcement...
Terrace Talk – September 4th, 2017
Former Kerry hurler James McCarthy was in studio looking back at the All-Ireland senior hurling final, Eoin Hand discusses the Irish team's performance against...
Weight Watchers
Deirdre spoke to a West Limerick woman who has lost 11 stone over the past few years through a Weight Watchers clinic. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Weight_loss.mp3
Preview of Listowel races
