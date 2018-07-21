Preview Horse & Pony Racing In Wexford

Charlie Farrelly
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Kerry U15s Victorious Over Carlow/Kilkenny
Kerry U15s faced off against Carlow/Kilkenny today in the SSE Airtricity U15 League in Tralee Kerry were 1-0 down at half time but inside the...
Report From Templenoe Rowing Regatta
Mary B Teahan
Are you worried about someone’s alcohol consumption?
Are you worried about someone's alcohol consumption?
Preview of this weekends clash between Monaghan and Kerry – July 20th, 2018
John Evans and Killian Burns preview the Kerry v Monaghan game
Man who rammed a garda car in Caherciveen sentenced – July 20th, 2018
John O'Keeffe of the Garda Representative Association reacts following the sentencing in Tralee Court of a man who rammed a garda car in Caherciveen.