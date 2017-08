There’s an eight race card at Killarney this afternoon with the first going to post at half-one.

The feature is the MSL Cork Mercedes Benz Handicap Chase at 4.20.

Dave Keena previews http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ladiesday.mp3

Meanwhile, Glenbeigh Races begin today.

There’s a 2 o’clock start on Rossbeigh beach.