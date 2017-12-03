Prestigious award presented in honour of Valentia woman who made significant contributions to marine biology

A prestigious award has been presented in honour of a Valentia woman who made significant contributions to marine biology.

The Maude Delap prize was presented by the School of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences (BEES) at UCC for the PhD student who published the best peer-reviewed paper in the School.

Dr. Aaron Lim was awarded the prize for a Ph D on the cold water corals which have been discovered in canyons on the Porcupine Bank.

Maude Delap originally from Donegal lived on Valentia Island until her death in 1953.

A self-taught marine biologist, she was known for being the first person to breed jellyfish in captivity, and thus observed their full life cycle for the first time.

She was also involved in extensive study of plankton from the coasts of Valentia Island.

Maude’s nephew Mick Delap says the family are very proud: