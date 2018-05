President Michael D Higgins’ visit to Emma Mhic Mhathúna is to be strictly private.

The 37-year-old mother of five who lives in Ballydavid confirmed the visit is to take place when she appeared on last night’s Late Late Show.

Ms Mhic Mhathúna became embroiled in the Cervical Check controversy after it emerged the smear test result she received in 2013 was a false negative.

She has since been told she has terminal cancer.