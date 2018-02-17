President pays tribute to Kerry writers, poets and artists in Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh address

President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Kerry’s great writers, musicians and poets in Feothneach, west of Dingle, last night.

The President, who delivered an impassioned oration entirely as Gaeilge, was speaking at Mórtas Cine, one of the main events of west Kerry traditional music school Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh.

Speaking as Gaeilge, President Higgins said the Corca Dhuibhn region was known around the world for it’s Gaeltacht heritage, its literary tradition and music – which even managed to attract Star Wars in recent years.

He said it was wonderful that the arts, music and film could all meld together in this way.

The President paid tribute to Kerry’s great writers, citing Brendan Kennelly, Seán McCarthy, John B Keane and Bryan McMahon in North Kerry and Sigerson Clifford and Paddy Bushe “píosa beag síos an bhóthar” in Uíbh Ráthach.

He went on to speak of West Kerry’s great writers such as Peig Sayers, Muiris Ó Súilleabháin, Maidhc Dainín Ó Sé and Domhnall Mac an tSíthigh whose life and times was celebrated at the concert.

The President is travelling to South Kerry this afternoon for an engagement at Valentia Observatory at 12.30 and Valentia Island at 2pm.