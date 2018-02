President Michael D Higgins is set to visit south Kerry next week.

The President is due to unveil a plaque at Valentia Observatory on Saturday, February 17th.

Cahersiveen Tidy Towns are urging people to get involved in the local effort ahead of the visit.

President Michael D. Higgins will also visit West Kerry the previous day where he will attend a special concert in Feothneach – entitled ‘Mortas – Pride of People and Place’ – as part of Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh.