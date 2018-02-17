President Michael D Higgins continues Kerry tour with visit to South Kerry

President Michael D Higgins continued his tour of the county earlier with a visit to South Kerry.

He first travelled to Valentia Observatory, where he spoke in recognition of the weather station’s award of ‘Centennial Station’ by the World Meteorological Organisation.

The President said, by delivering quality observations for over 157 years, Valentia weather station has provided an invaluable source of weather and climate information for Ireland and the world.

From there, he travelled to the Transatlantic Cable Foundation on Valentia Island.

President Higgins spoke of the pride of place and community spirit evident in the Transatlantic Cable project, and he added it’s an example of the best things about us as a people and a community.