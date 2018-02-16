President Michael D. Higgins begins two-day tour of West and South Kerry

President Michael D Higgins begins a two-day tour of Kerry this evening.

The President will deliver an address at Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh in Halla na Feothnaí tonight before officiating at engagements in Cahersiveen and Valentia Island tomorrow.

Tonight President Higgins will attend traditional West Kerry music school Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh.

At 8 o’clock the President will deliver a special address at Halla na Feothnaí ahead of a special concert entitled ‘Mórtas Cine’ (Pride of People and of Place) in memory of poet Domhnall Mac an tSíthigh.

At 12:30 tomorrow President Higgins will visit Valentia Observatory to mark its accreditation as a Centennial Station.

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) awarded the certificate of accreditation in acknowledgement of over 100 years of meteorological observation at the station.

At 2 o’clock, the President will make his way to Valentia Island, to visit the Transatlantic Cable Station.

The Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation is currently working to have the Transatlantic Cable designated as a UNESCO World Heritage project.