President of Ireland offers his condolences on death of well-known West Kerry poet

The President of Ireland has offered his condolences on the death of well known West Kerry man Danny Sheehy, broadcaster, award winning story teller and poet.

Mr Sheehy, from Baile Eaglaise, Baile an Fheirteáraigh in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht, was in his 60s, and is believed to have suffered a heart attack after his naomhóg capsized, while on a Camino voyage from Ireland to Spain.

Three others, musician Breandán Ó Beaglaoi, Paul Ó Duinnín and Hothouse Flowers singer Liam Ó Maonlaí – were taken to hospital but were not seriously injured.

President Michael D Higgins says he learnt of the death with great sadness, saying Danny Mac an tSíthigh will be remembered for his boat building, stories of extraordinary sea journeys, and committment to the Irish language and culture.