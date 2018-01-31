President to attend West Kerry’s Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins will be among those attending music school and festival Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh in the West Kerry Gaeltacht next month.

President Higgins will address a special concert ‘Mórtas Cine – Pride of People and of Place’ at Halla na Feothnaí, west of Dingle, on Friday, Feb 16th.

Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh (Feb 14th-18th) sees hundreds travel to West Kerry to attend trad-masterclasses and concerts in Corca Dhuibhne every February.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the memory of Danny Sheehy, a long-time supporter of Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh, who died tragically in a rowing incident between Spain and Portugal last summer.