Presentation Secondary School Castleisland marks 90th anniversary

The Presentation Secondary School, Castleisland, has celebrated its 90th Anniversary.

The school was founded by the Presentation Sisters in 1927 to allow pupils to continue their education in the same school after they finished sixth class.

90 years on, the current pupils and staff welcomed guests for an Open Day during which they participated in a prayer service, followed by an account of the history of the school.

200 people attended a special Mass in the Parish church, Castleisland to celebrate the landmark occasion and to remember past pupils, staff and Presentation Sisters who played a key role in the development of the school overs the years.