Preparations begin for royal visit to Kerry

It’s understood Prince Charles and Camilla will visit Tralee, Killarney and a location in south Kerry during a one-day visit to the county next month.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are due to spend three days in Cork and Kerry beginning on June 14th.

It’s believed the couple will travel around Kerry the following day taking in Muckross House in Killarney where Prince Charles’ great-great-great- grandmother, Queen Victoria visited in 1861.





In advance of the visit to Tralee, which is believed to include a visit to Siamsa Tire, the Brandon carpark is being resurfaced.

The carpark will be closed to the public for around one week from next Monday May 28th.

Parking will be facilitated at Fels Point.