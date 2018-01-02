Premier League Update – Mourinho Defends Pogba

Manchester United are now second in the Premier League after ending a run of three straight draws by beating Everton 2-nil.

Club legend Paul Scholes recently criticised the play of Paul Pogba – accusing the record signing of coasting during matches.

In his post-match conference, Mourinho fired back at the pundit…

Liverpool are looking more comfortable in the top four after a stoppage-time winner gave them a 2-1 victory at Burnley.

Barcelona transfer target Philippe Coutinho was not part of the Liverpool squad due to a thigh injury.

This has intensified speculation after Barcelona’s kit maker Nike posted, and removed, a picture of a Barca shirt with Coutinho’s name on the back at the weekend.

Following his side’s win, Klopp was asked if he had heard about the story.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes insists he’s still the right man for the job – some fans called for him to be sacked during a 1-nil loss at home to Newcastle.

Leicester were 3-nil winners over Huddersfield and Brighton against Crystal Palace finished 2-all.

Tonight, Manchester City can stretch their lead at the top to 15 points by beating Watford.

Carlos Carvalhal takes charge of his first home game as Swansea manager – the bottom-of-the-table club host Tottenham.

In a meeting of the two other sides in the relegation zone, West Ham and West Brom face each other.

Southampton play Crystal Palace.