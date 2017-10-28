Premier League Round Up By radiokerrysport - 28th October 2017 Arsenal 2 – 1 Swansea http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftswansea-1.mp3 Manchester United 1 – 0 Tottenham http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftmanu.mp3 Liverpool 3 – 0 Huddersfield http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftlpool.mp3 Watford 0 – 1 Stoke http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTwatford.mp3 West Brom 2 – 3 Manchester City http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftwestbrom-1.mp3 Crystal Palace 2 – 2 West Ham http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTstoke.mp3