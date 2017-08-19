Premier League Round Up By radiokerrysport - 19th August 2017 Bournemouth 2 – 0 Watford http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftwatford-2.mp3 Leicester City 2 – 0 Brighton http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftbrighton.mp3 Liverpool 1 – 0 Crystal Palace http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftliverpool-1.mp3 Burnley FC 0 – 1 West Brom http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ftwestbrom.mp3 Swansea City 0 – 4 Manchester United http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FTmanu.mp3