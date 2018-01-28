Prediction that winner of Fianna Fáil convention will be from North Kerry

It’s being predicted that the winner of tonight’s convention to select a candidate to run for Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next General Election will be from the northern part of the county.

The majority of some twelve hundred and fifty party delegates are from the northern part of the county and this is expected to benefit sitting TD, John Brassil from Ballyheigue, and Cllr Thomas McEllistrim from Ballymacelligott.

The other candidates Cllrs Michael Cahill, Norma Moriarty and Michael O’Shea are from Rossbeigh, Waterville and Milltown respectively.

Delegates have been voting since 4pm at The Brehon Hotel in Killarney and the Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee.

Polls close at 7pm.

Chairperson of Fianna Fáil in Kerry, Christy O’Connell, says most voters live in North Kerry.

After polls closes at 7, ballots from Killarney will be brought to the Ballygarry House Hotel, Tralee where all votes will be counted.

The Fianna Fáil convention starts at 7.30pm.

The winner will be announced tonight, with some predicting, this will be made at around 8pm.

Christy O’Connell says there has been a good turnout in Tralee and Killarney.