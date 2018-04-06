Pre-boarding area to accommodate up to 120 passengers under construction at Kerry Airport

Works are underway to construct a pre-boarding area at Kerry Airport.

According to duty manager with Kerry Airport, Noel Ryan, the pre-boarding hallway will be able to accommodate up to 120 passengers.

Passenger numbers are up at the airport with direct flights to Dublin, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Faro and Alicante doing well.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s In Business, Noel said the pre-boarding area would create more room in the departure’s lounge area and increase boarding efficiency: