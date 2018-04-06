Pre-boarding area to accommodate up to 120 passengers under construction at Kerry Airport

6 July 2017; AIB, proud sponsors of the AIB Club All-Ireland Championships and All-Ireland Senior Football Championship, are immersing Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara in GAA, bringing them on a journey around Ireland to learn from the grassroots up. AIB will document their travels exclusively on their social media channels; Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram Pictured are Jeff Stelling, left, and Chris Kamara, right, at Kerry Airport, Farranfore, Co. Kerry. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Works are underway to construct a pre-boarding area at Kerry Airport.
According to duty manager with Kerry Airport, Noel Ryan, the pre-boarding hallway will be able to accommodate up to 120 passengers.
Passenger numbers are up at the airport with direct flights to Dublin, London, Frankfurt, Berlin, Faro and Alicante doing well.
Speaking on Radio Kerry’s In Business, Noel said the pre-boarding area would create more room in the departure’s lounge area and increase boarding efficiency:
