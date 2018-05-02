Pre-application consultation sought with An Bord Pleanala on proposed South Kerry Greenway

Kerry County Council has applied for a pre-application consultation with An Bord Pleanala on the South Kerry greenway.

The project is one of three greenways being advanced by the local authority.

The application says the project includes the construction of a 32-kilometre greenway with three-metre-wide paved surface and grass verges securely fenced from adjoining landholdings.

Carparks, demountable toilets and signage are earmarked for the trail head at Renard Point, south west of Caherciveen.

The council says the greenway, which will travel to Glenbeigh, will be constructed using the existing abandoned railway corridor where available.

Railway tunnels, viaducts and bridges will be repaired and re-used.

A new gabion wall structure will be needed at Drung Hill where the original railway line has been subsumed into the N70 road.

A new bridge will also be required at this location to replace the original Nimmo’s bridge.