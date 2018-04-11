Prayers Said for Tourists Killed in Gap of Dunloe – April 11th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

Yesterday, a prayer service was held in the Gap of Dunloe in memory of tourists Rosalyn Few, from Arizona, USA and Normand Larose, who was originally from Canada. On Monday, the couple was killed in an accident involving the pony-and-trap they were travelling on. Ponyman, Paul Cremin, spoke to Jerry.

