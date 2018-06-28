Prayer Meeting this Sunday July 1st at 2.30pm in Ballyhar Church, Killarney

Prayer Meeting this Sunday July 1st at 2.30pm in Ballyhar Church, Killarney commencing with rosary and beautiful music. Testimony and prayers for healing with Moss & Janice Carrig.

