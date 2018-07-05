Potential appeal on Kerry judge’s retirement needs to happen quickly

Any appeal against a decision not to allow an extension of time on the bench for Kerry District Court Judge James O’Connor would have to be taken quickly.

That’s according to the Chair of Kerry Law Society John Galvin who was speaking as the Courts Service announced the retirement of the judge who has presided in Kerry since 2005.

The Glencar native was appointed as a judge in 1998 by then Minister for Justice John O’Donoghue; he has been on temporary leave due to illness since January.





Judge O’Connor was due to retire last July but served an extra year as allowed under statue, he had sought another year in the position but was refused.

John Galvin says if the judge wishes to appeal this it will happen quickly:

In recent months, Judge David Waters has been presiding over Tralee District Court in a temporary capacity.

Chair of Kerry Law Society John Galvin says it will be some time before a permanent replacement is appointed by Government: