An Post said to be considering Glencar Post Office for closure

An Post is considering the future provision of post office services in Glencar. Michael O’Sullivan, the son of the current post-mistress, said the company has outlined to them Glencar is currently being considered for closure.

In a statement An Post said a public consultation has begun, ending on February 23rd, which will ultimately inform their decision.

Michael O’Sullivan said many elderly people in the area live in remote areas and the provision of services is crucial:

A public meeting on the matter is due to take place this Friday.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Norma Moriarty Glencar Post Office plays a vital role and its closure would have a detrimental social impact: