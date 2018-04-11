Post mortems to take place on North American tourists killed in Gap of Dunloe

Post mortems are due to take place this afternoon on the two North American tourists killed in the Gap of Dunloe on Monday.

Investigations are continuing into the deaths of 64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner 62-year-old Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona.

The pony and trap the couple were travelling in left the road and ended up around 17 feet down an embankment; they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their bodies were removed to University Hospital Kerry, where post mortems are due to take place this afternoon.