Post mortems due on bodies of American tourists killed on Gap of Dunloe

Post mortem examinations are due to take place on the bodies of two American tourists who died in an incident involving a pony and trap on the Gap of Dunloe yesterday.

The bodies of the man and woman were last night taken to University Hospital Kerry.

They have been named locally as 64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner 62-year-old Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona.

A Garda Family Liaison Officer is helping the extended family members who were also out on the Gap of Dunloe at the time with various issues including repatriation.

It remains unclear as to why the pony and trap left the road around 2 o’clock yesterday afternoon and ended up around 17 feet down an embankment; investigations are ongoing.

Superintendent of Killarney Gardaí, Flor Murphy says they will offer every assistance to the family of the deceased:

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue team assisted the Gardaí yesterday to recover the bodies from the scene.

Gerry Christie from the team says it was a tough operation for everyone involved: