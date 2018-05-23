Post mortem taking place on man stabbed to death in Cahersiveen

A post mortem is taking place on the man stabbed to death in Cahersiveen this morning.

Robert Elston, who was originally from Lisselton, died following an incident which occurred at Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen at approximately 4.35am.

Local sources have indicated the fatal stabbing may have occurred at a house party at which a number of people were present.





A 20-year-old suspect is being detained in Killarney Garda Station in relation to the fatal stabbing.

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy says a post mortem examination is taking place on the body of Mr Elston around now.

Fianna Fáil County Councillor Norma Moriarty says a thorough garda investigation will be needed to establish the facts.