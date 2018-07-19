Post mortem due on pensioner who died in Listowel farm accident

A post mortem examination is due to take place on a pensioner who was killed in a farm accident in North Kerry earlier.

The alarm was raised this morning at the man’s home close to Listowel.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the accident involving a tractor at Bunaghara, Listowel, just after 11 o’clock this morning.





Gardaí, fire personnel and an ambulance all attended the scene.

It’s understood the victim was in his 90s and local.

The Health and Safety Authority launched an investigation and sent an inspector to the scene.

This is the 14th death to happen on a farm this year and is the second to happen this week.