Post mortem due on man who died on Macgillycuddy Reeks

The rescue follows the death of a Canadian man in his thirties yesterday after he fell over 300 feet on the Macgillycuddy Reeks.

The man’s partner, who was also on the mountain, raised the alarm around quarter to 4 in the afternoon.

The couple, whose whereabouts were unknown, were located by Kerry Mountain Rescue Team below Hag’s Tooth Ridge on Beenkeragh mountain.

The man’s body was taken to University Hospital Kerry for a post mortem examination.

The operation involving thirty members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team and the reserve team and the Shannon Coastguard Helicopter concluded at one o’clock this morning.