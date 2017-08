A post mortem is expected to be carried out on the body of a hill walker found dead in Mount Brandon yesterday evening.

The man, who’d been missing since Tuesday afternoon, was found dead by rescue teams yesterday evening.

In his early 60s and from the UK, it’s understood he was walking alone on the mountain when he became lost.

Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated the search operation involving Dingle Cliff and Coast Rescue and Kerry Mountain Rescue.