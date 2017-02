An Post is to advertise the contract for running a post office on the Cork Kerry border, which was threatened with closure.

The future of Ballydesmond Post Office was in doubt with the upcoming retirement of post mistress Ann Vaughan; the Vaughan family have run the business in the village for over 85 years.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is welcoming the news that the contract is being advertised.

Mary Mullins reports.