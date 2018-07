A young Portuguese man was airlifted to hospital last night after a fall near Cahersiveen.

The 22-year-old broke an ankle on Cnoc na dTobar.

Valentia Coastguard co-ordinated the operation; they received a call at 8.30pm and tasked the Shannon based helicopter Rescue 115 to the scene along with the Iveragh Coast Guard unit.





The man was then brought by helicopter to University Hospital Kerry in Tralee for treatment.