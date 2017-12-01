Portmagee changes its name to ‘Porgmagee’ for release of new Star Wars film

The village of Portmagee has changed its name to ‘Porgmagee’ to coincide with the release of the new Star Wars film.

A sign has been erected with the words ‘Welcome to Porgmagee’ at the entrance to the village.

A Porg is a fictional sea bird species that was designed for Star Wars: Episode VIII The Last Jedi.

They were inspired by the real-life puffins that live on Skellig Michael.

The sign will be in place from today until the 15th of December when the sign will be changed to Portmagee after the films release.

Patricia Kennedy is a member of the Portmagee Tourism Group who are behind the marketing initiative: