Pope’s astronomer visits Kerry Dark Sky Reserve

The Pope’s astronomer is in the county to visit the Kerry Dark Sky Reserve.

Brother Guy Consolmagno is both a Jesuit brother and the Director at the Vatican Observatory, splitting his time between the meteorite collection in Rome and the Vatican telescope in Arizona.

His work has sent him around the world several times to dozens of countries and every continent, including a meteorite hunting expedition to Antarctica.

Br Guy will give a talk at 8pm in Colaiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen where he will share some of those adventures entitled, ‘The Heavens Proclaim: Astronomy and the Vatican’.

The Kerry International Dark-Sky Reserve was designated as Ireland’s first International Dark Sky Reserve by the International Dark-Sky Association, one of only 3 Gold Tier Reserves on the planet, and the only Gold Tier Reserve in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Jesuit brother says it is a great addition to the county: