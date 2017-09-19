Pope’s astronomer to visit Kerry next month

The Pope’s Astronomer is to visit the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve next month.

The reserve is a 700sq/km area that takes in Kells, Cahersiveen, Valentia Island, Portmagee, The Glen, Ballinskelligs, Dromid, Waterville, and Caherdaniel; it’s one of only three gold-tier reserves in the Northern Hemisphere.

During his trip to Kerry, Director of the Vatican Observatory Brother Guy Consolmagno will also deliver a number of talks.

Brother Guy Consolmagno is visiting Kerry at the invitation of Chairman of the Skellig Coast Dark Skies Committee, Steve Lynott; the group is hoping to popularise South West Kerry and its pristine dark skies for astro-tourism.

He’s due to deliver two talks on the 17th of October – one to secondary school students at Coláiste na Sceilge, Cahersiveen, and the second, a public lecture later that evening, also at the school, entitled ‘The Heavens Proclaim: Astronomy and the Vatican’.

During his Kerry visit, he’s expected to visit a number of sites in the Skellig Coast area and to take time out to enjoy star gazing in the Kerry International Dark Sky Reserve.

Br. Guy is a Jesuit brother and a planetary scientist at the Vatican Observatory; he was appointed Director of the Vatican Observatory in 2015.

He’s the author of several books on astronomy and science and the church, and believes in the need for science and religion to work alongside one another rather than as competing ideologies.