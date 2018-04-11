Pony men in Gap of Dunloe not operating today

The pony men in the Gap of Dunloe are not operating again today following Monday’s tragedy which resulted in the deaths of two tourists.



Investigations are continuing into the deaths of 64-year-old Rosalyn Joy Few and her partner 62-year-old Normand Larose from Phoenix, Arizona.



The pony and trap the couple were travelling in left the road and ended up around 17 feet down an embankment; they were pronounced dead at the scene.



Pony men and locals last evening gathered in the area for a prayer service with Fr Paddy O’Donoghue.



Pony man who operates in the Gap of Dunloe Paul Cremin says a dark cloud has been over the area since the incident: