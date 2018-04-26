Pole Position for Willie Mullins in Trainers Title Race

RACING

Willie Mullins is well placed to continue his dominance on day three of the Punchestown Festival.

The Carlow based trainer saddles the favourites in both of this evening’s Grade 1 races.

‘Penhill’ will face stable mates ‘Faugheen’ and ‘Barcardys’ in the feature, the Ladbrooks Champion Stayers Hurdle.

‘Footpad’ is heavily backed to win the Ryanair Novice Chase.

Mullins leads Gordon Elliot by 48 thousand euro in the race for the trainers’ title, having claimed six wins in seven races at the Kildare track yesterday.

John Drummey spoke to Mark Costello from the Irish Field to look ahead to today’s action, and first asked him if he ever expected Willie Mullins to be leading the Trainer’s Championship after day 2.