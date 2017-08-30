A Poem About Conor McGregor – Noel McAuliffe

Musician Noel McAuliffe spoke to Deirdre about music and a poem he wrote about Conor McGregor
46 customers in Castlemaine area without power
46 customers in the Castlemaine area are without power this evening. The ESB's Power Check website reports that a fault occurred around 4 o'clock. The power...
Man charged in connection with Tralee stabbing
A 36 year old man has appeared before a special sitting of Limerick District Court in connection with a stabbing in Tralee on Monday. Declan...
Agency backing Cork gas project say it’s a better prospect than Shannon LNG
A major new project to bring some €300 million of gas into Cork Harbour could be up and running in three years. That's according to...
Why Pensions are a Feminist Issue – August 30th, 2017
Women in Kerry are being urged to sign a petition calling for pension discrimination to be addressed. It affects women who had to retire...
The Driving Licence Laws are ‘Daft’ – August 30th, 2017
Noreen got in touch to highlight what she says is a ridiculous anomaly in fully licenced drivers from abroad and what they have to...
A Problem Shared – August 30th, 2017
Val and Tony join Jerry every week for A Problem Shared. This week the queries they deal with include the behaviour of pre-teens and...