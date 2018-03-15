Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne to represent Munster at Údarás national business awards

Transition year students from Dingle’s Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne will today represent Munster at Údarás na Gaeltachta’s ‘Clár na gComhlachtaí’ national final in Galway.

Two enterprises – ‘How to be as Smart as Your Smartphone’ and ‘Mermaid’s Secret’ – founded by transition year students at the school, will compete at the finals at the Connemara Coast Hotel.

Clár na gComhlachtaí is a hands-on business experience developed by Údarás in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland and taught by business volunteers through the Irish language to students.

127 transition year students from Gaeltacht regions in Kerry, Cork and Waterford were involved in this year’s programme.