Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne have ended St.Brendans reign as Corn Ui Mhuiri title holders, advancing to the final for the first time since 2015.

This exciting encounter did not disappoint, it finished on a score line of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 3 – 11, to St.Brendans 3 – 8

Jason O’Connor reports