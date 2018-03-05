Pobal figures show Dingle theatre received €1.4 million in funding since 2006

A Dingle theatre received almost €1.4 million under the Community Service Programme over a 12-year period.

That’s according to figures released by Pobal which operated the CSP scheme on behalf of the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection until the end of last year.

Radio Kerry News understands the Beehive Theatre, located in Cuilín in Dingle, is not currently in operation.

A Pobal spokesperson confirmed the Beehive Theatre in Dingle received the funding under the Community Services Programme (CSP).

The programme, now operated by the Department of Rural and Community Development, allocates grants to businesses that deliver services and employment for people from ‘disadvantaged groups’.

The Beehive Theatre received annual sums ranging from €147,000 (€147,410) to €108,000 (€108,132) between 2006 and 2017, totalling almost €1.4 million (€1,399,887).

A spokesperson from Pobal said the Beehive’s contract under the programme came to an end on December 31st, 2017 and the theatre indicated a year prior they would not re-contract for funding.

