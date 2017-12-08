PNA has written to Minister to highlight issues of concern in Kerry mental health services

The Kerry Branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association has written to the Minister for Health to highlight issues of concern in the county.

In a letter to Minister Simon Harris, Branch Organiser Cormac Williams raised the service delivery model at Deer Lodge, and the need for 7-day Crisis Intervention Services.

The Kerry Branch of the PNA says the service delivery model at the newly opened Deer Lodge mental health recovery unit in Killarney is institutional, regressive, out-dated, and lacks modern therapeutic intervention concepts.

In the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services regional inpatient unit, Eist Linn in Cork, only 13 of the 20 beds are currently operational.

The Kerry PNA says it’s therefore very difficult for young people from Kerry to access beds and as a result, many are still admitted to the adult mental health unit in UHK.

Psychiatric nurses also want a 7-day Crisis Intervention Service in Kerry; and they want to see the High Observation Unit at UHK opened; it was completed in 2015 but remains closed.

A Home Treatment Team was set up in South Kerry in 2013, but late last year it was stood down and Kerry PNA says the HSE locally has failed to re-establish it as promised.

The PNA is also calling for full-time permanent contracts for all 2017 mental health nurse graduates.