PNA seeks support from Oireachtas members for Kerry graduates

The Psychiatric Nurses’ Association has contacted Kerry TDs and Senators outlining their concerns for mental health graduates in the county.

The PNA is seeking support from the Oireachtas members so that 14 IT Tralee graduates will be employed in Kerry from October.

The union is seeking clarification from the HSE on the matter, which is contrary to a circular from the executive’s Director of Human Resources.

Overtime costs within the mental health service in Kerry amounted to €550,000 in 2016.

The PNA says 1,963 additional posts are needed within the service nationally and not offering all of the Kerry mental health nurse graduates employment is indefensible.