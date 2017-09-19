PNA seeks permanency for 2017 Kerry mental health nurse graduates

The Psychiatric Nurses’ Association is asking Oireachtas members to intervene to ensure employment for all 2017 mental health nurse graduates in Kerry.

The PNA has again written to all Kerry TDs and Senators asking for their support in making sure all graduates in Kerry are offered jobs, in line with the national HSE circular.

Kerry PNA says that to date, all 2017 general nurse graduates have been offered full-time permanent employment in Kerry, while mental health nurse graduates are still awaiting employment offers.

They say this is contrary to a national HSE circular, which states that the HSE is fully committed to offering permanent contracts to all 2016 and 2017 graduates.

The PNA says overtime in Kerry is running at around €550,000 a year, and this along with re-employing retired nurses is on average a third more expensive than employing graduate nurses.

All 2017 graduates in Kerry have completed their placements and are this week registering with the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland.

In the absence of employment in Kerry, the PNA says these mental health nurse graduates are facing immigration, or the high rents and housing crisis of Dublin.

They say this is shocking and unacceptable when these graduates are badly needed in Kerry.