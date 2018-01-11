Plenty of Candidates Seeking FF Nomination – January 11th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

At least six candidates are seeking the nomination to run with TD John Brassil for Fianna Fáil at the next general election. Three of those who’ve declared their intentions, Cllrs Michael Cahill, Norma Moriarty and Michael O’Shea spoke to Jerry.

