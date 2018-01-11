Plenty of Candidates Seeking FF Nomination – January 11th, 2018

At least six candidates are seeking the nomination to run with TD John Brassil for Fianna Fáil at the next general election. Three of those who’ve declared their intentions, Cllrs Michael Cahill, Norma Moriarty and Michael O’Shea spoke to Jerry.
72 patients recalled for repeat scans as part of UHK review
72 patients have now been recalled as part of a major review of scans reported on by a former consultant radiologist at University Hospital...
Kerry projects set to benefit from new Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme
A number of Kerry projects are set to benefit from the newly signed Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme 2018 to 2022. It follows the previous...
Two weather warnings issued for Kerry
Two weather warnings have been issued for Kerry. A Status Orange Fog Warning is currently in place for the county until early tomorrow morning, while...
Beach Littering will Turn Tourists Away – January 11th, 2018
Sue Comerford from Waterville says all the publicity surrounding Star Wars and the Skelligs is for naught unless action is taken to deal with...
That’s Jazz – January 10th, 2018
