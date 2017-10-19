Please Fund Vital Drug for My Daughter and Others – October 19th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Bernadette Gilroy from Tralee is campaigning for the Irish government to fund a drug called Kuvan which can have a dramatic effect on the lives of sufferers of PKU- a protein enzyme illness that can lead to brain damage if not kept in check.  Her 6 year old daughter Maria has the illness and Bernadette is has been addressing TDs and Senators on the issue in Dail Eireann today.

