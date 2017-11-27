On today’s programme, Dierdre chatted with Play Therapist Lorraine O’Hanlon
Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry experiencing significant overcrowding
The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) is currently experiencing significant overcrowding due to a very high volume of presentations and subsequent...
Kerry FG Junior Minister more confident of resolution to political crisis
A Kerry Junior Minister says he is more positive than last week that a resolution to the current political crisis can be found. Today marks...
IDA CEO ‘hopeful’ newly completed Tralee Advanced Manufacturing Facility will soon be occupied
The head of IDA Ireland is hopeful the newly completed Advanced Technology Facility in Tralee will soon be occupied. Abbeydorney native Martin Shanahan said the...
On today's programme, Dierdre chatted with Play Therapist Lorraine O'Hanlon http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/play1.mp3
Parents Giving ‘Dog’s Abuse’ to Their Children’s Sports Coaches – November 24th, 2017
Over the past month, Jerry has heard from parents who see the heartbreak in their children when they’re not picked for their teams. One...
Call from the Dáil – November 24th, 2017
John Downing, political correspondent of the Irish Independent, steps into Michael O’Regan’s shoes this week. Are we on the brink of a General Election? http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_24_call.mp3