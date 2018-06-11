Plaque dedicated to West Kerry poet unveiled in Portugal

A plaque dedicated to the late Danny Sheehy has been unveiled in Portugal.

Danny’s wife Máire Uí Shíthigh travelled to Portugal for the unveiling in the town of Tui where Corca Dhuibhne native Breandán Ó Beaglaoí also performed at the ceremony.

The West Kerry poet and story-teller died after the naomhóg he was rowing in capsized in seas off the Portugal last year while taking part in the 2,500km Camino voyage from Ireland to Spain.





From Baile Eaglaise in Ballyferriter, Danny was a well-known poet, historian, author and Irish language advocate.