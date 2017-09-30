Plans to update Dingle Way walking trail

There are plans to update the Dingle Way walking trail.

Kerry County Council’s proposals for the 179km route along the Dingle Peninsula involve improving the trail surface, re-routing works, and upgrading and adding extra walks onto the main route.

The works include adding way markings and trail furniture, and developing alternative off-road options for sections of the route which are currently on relatively busy public roads.

The council also proposes upgrading three local walks and developing five additional ones on or near the main route.

The information was revealed in response to a question by Fine Gael Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald at the recent meeting of the South and West Kerry Municipal District.