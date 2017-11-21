Plans underway to transfer land from St Finan’s to council

Plans to transfer land from St Finan’s Hospital in Killarney to Kerry County Council are being progressed.

Agreement has been reached with the GAA in relation to improved access to Fitzgerald Stadium, and if no other state agency wants part of the land, it’ll be sold on the open market.

Kerry County Council has indicated they want to acquire 5.77 acres of the St Finan’s Hospital, Killarney estate, to the north of the Ring Road at Ballydribeen.

The HSE says the disposal of this portion of land is being progressed with the local authority

and the Valuation Office.

The health service has also reached agreement with the GAA in relation to improved access to Fitzgerald Stadium.

In line with government policy, the remaining property has been offered to state agencies; should there be no further interest it’ll be offered for sale on the open market.

The HSE says they intend to keep part of the main campus at St Finan’s for a new Community Nursing Unit, which will replace St Columbanus Home and Killarney District Hospital.

The issue was raised at the recent regional health forum by Cllr Brendan Cronin.