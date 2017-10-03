Plans underway for eight playgrounds in Kerry

Plans are underway for eight playgrounds in Kerry.

Kerry County Council is awaiting Leader funding for Castlegregory and Caherdaniel; both sites have been acquired, planning has been granted, and the tenders are complete.

In Kilgarvan a site has been acquired, planning has been granted; it’s going to tender in October, and while there’s a local contribution in place, a Leader application is being made.

Sites have been acquired and planning is awaited for playgrounds in Firies, Ballinskelligs, Annascaul, and Lauragh; leader applications are excepted to be made for all, apart from Firies which has 50%CLAR funding secured.

In Keel, a site is yet to be acquired, while Knightstown is to see the development of disability and toddler equipment at the existing playground.